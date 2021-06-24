Perry Alfred Channon Rose, 54, of Wilkes Barre, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his wife and children, after bravely battling cancer for two years.
Channon was born in Montrose on July 3, 1966 and was the son of the late Perry Joseph Rose and the late Lena Margaret Ball. He grew up in Towanda where he had many friends and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was well known as the “pizza man” having been employed by Papa Vs and Serpico Pizza. Channon moved to the Wilkes Barre area with his family in 1998. He was employed in different industries, most recently by Pompey Collision in Kingston, but always kept a side job as the pizza man.
In addition to his parents, Channon was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alfred and Ruth Decker Ball of Towanda.
Channon is survived by his wife of 32 years, Shannon Moore Rose; children Dara, Joshua, Courtney and Natalie, all of Wilkes Barre; sisters Joanna Loveland of Easley, SC; Tammie Vanderpool; Carmel (Dan) Card and Theresa (Chris) Palumbo, all from Sayre, PA; life-long best friend Marc Fisher of Towanda and Holland, MI; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation and Christian Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 27, from 11am-1pm, at the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St, Plains. Private interment will be in Camptown Cemetery, Camptown PA.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to assist the Rose family with long-term medical and final expenses: Memorial Contributions for Channon Rose -https://gofund.me/546a56a6.
