Peter Andrew Dziuba, age 66, of Windham, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly in his home on the evening of June 3, 2021. Pete was born on April 25, 1955, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Northeast Bradford High School, class of 1973. He married the love of his life, Mimi Bowen of Nichols, NY on June 7, 1975 and Monday they would have celebrated their 46th anniversary together.
Pete was a hard worker and was an auto mechanic for over 40 years, most recently employed at Ferrarios in Towanda until he became disabled from Rheumatoid Arthritis in 2014. He was so smart and could fix anything!
Pete enjoyed spending time with his wife and special granddaughter, Alayna, watching the news and old Western’s on TV, Washington Redskins football, working outside around his home, and spending time with close friends. He was a great and honest man who loved his family and friends deeply. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and he was especially proud of his special grandson Anthony. He loved watching Anthony play sports and was extremely proud of all his achievements in school.
Pete carried a newspaper quote in his wallet for many years that was given to him by his father. “Nobody can think straight who does not work. Idleness warps the mind” and “Thinking without constructive action becomes a disease” ~Henry Ford
He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Jeanne Dziuba of Nichols, NY, and his in-laws, Don and Jeanne Bowen also of Nichols.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Mimi Dziuba, at home; two daughters Jessica (Michael) McDonald and Jillian (Juan) Dziuba; six grandchildren Anthony, Alayna, Orion, Phoenix, Fox and Zen; two brothers Michael (Marlene) Dziuba and Mat Dziuba; two sisters, Kathy Dziuba and Laurie (Bret) Bowen, along with several beloved brother and sister-in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by many lifelong friends including a few very special (like brothers) Gary Hurley, Russ Hackett, and Steve Harvey.
A memorial service to celebrate Pete’s life will be held in the future at the convenience of the family.
In closing.. anyone who knew Pete, knew how much he loved Bob Dylan. Until we meet again..
May God bless and keep you always
May your wishes all come true
May you always do for others
And let others do for you
May you build a ladder to the stars
And climb on every rung
May you stay forever young
May you grow up to be righteous
May you grow up to be true
May you always know the truth
And see the lights surrounding you
May you always be courageous
Stand upright and be strong
May you stay forever young
May your hands always be busy
May your feet always be swift
May you have a strong foundation
When the winds of changes shift
May your heart always be joyful
May your song always be sung
May you stay forever young
~Bob Dylan
Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.