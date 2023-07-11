Peter M. Desmond, age 82, of Athens, PA passed away Saturday July 8, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital unexpectedly.
He was born February 17, 1941, in Sydney, Australia, the son of the late Herman Getzel and mother Merle Desmond Getzel.
Peter was a long-time member of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Company. He was an Army veteran, enjoyed hunting and living the country life.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Joan (Radetzky) Desmond, children Marea Hernandez, Michael (Pru) Desmond, and Trudy (Joe) Porillo, sister Janice (Robert) DiRomualdo, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 225 S. Main Street, Athens, PA 18810, where funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven Animal Shelter at 194 Shepard Road. Waverly, NY 14892 or Litchfield Volunteer Fire Company at 1391 Hill Road, Litchfield, PA 18840.
For those unable to attend the services and are wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com
