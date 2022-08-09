Peter Martin Lent, age 53, of Herrickville, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, in Sayre, PA, with his loving family at his side.
Peter was born in Sayre, PA, on June 9, 1969, a son of the late G. Steven & Carol F. Earle Lent.
He graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School a member of the class of 1988.
Pete was a self-employed contractor, specializing in residential construction.
He enjoyed 4 wheeling, hunting and fishing, and collecting antiques, his dog, Ammo, and being granddaddy to his grandsons as well as spending time with his family.
Surviving: two daughters: Nadine Lent, Herrickville, PA and Natalie Lent Herrickville, PA; a son Christopher (Kanisha) Race, Montrose, PA; grandsons: Carson Laudeman, Jackson Race; a brother: Christopher D. (Ann) Lent Sr., Herickville, PA; Aunts: Patricia Hackelton, San Dimas, CA; Victoria Golliver, Corning, NY; Uncle: Floyd (Jean) Lent Herrickville, PA; nieces and nephews: Kevin Jayne, Christopher Lent Jr,, Jennifer Garinger, and Brittany Lent, and several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was also predeceased by a brother: Scott Lent on June 14, 1986.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Department, 6149 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853, in loving memory of Peter Lent.
A Celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
