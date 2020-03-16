Peter Walter III, age 63, of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home on Saturday morning, March 14, 2020.
Peter was born on Nov. 7, 1956, the son of the late Peter (d. Dec. 7, 2016 and Lois Jeannette Farr Walter Jr. (d. Jan. 2, 2018). He was a graduate of the Scranton School for the Deaf.
He enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, planting flowers and decorating for the holidays. Peter took great pleasure baking with Patty Armitage, playing marbles, watching scary movies, yard selling, attending local carnivals and watching his favorite NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon. He loved his dog, Mischief, and spending time with his family.
Peter is survived by his siblings, Robert Walter (Delilah VanHouten) of Laceyville, Deborah Smith (Terry Williams) of Lime Hill, Pennsylvania and Paul Walter of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; his special niece, Alexia Kintner; special friends, Rachel Burnside and Richard VanHouten; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duane Allen Walter Sr. (d. March 25, 2009) and his grandmother, Nellie Walter Russick (d. Oct. 3, 2007).
Funeral services for Peter will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Reverend Dolly Tarreto of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
