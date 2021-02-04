Philip D. Fitzwater, 86, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Bradford County Manor. Philip Dale was born on March 15, 1934 at the family home on Lake Hill in Canton, a son to the late Arthur and Helen (Kelley) Fitzwater. He attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1952. On Oct. 26, 1957 he married the former Loretta Higley in Estella. They were blessed to share 58 years of marriage before Loretta’s passing in 2016 and raised two daughters and a son. Philip was a long-time member of the Beech Flats Grange No. 336, the Bradford Sullivan Pomona Grange and served on the Beech Flats Cemetery Board. He and Loretta owned and operated LP Catering Services and always looked forward to running the dining hall at the Forksville Fair. He was employed as a milk truck driver in his earlier years and then as a Dairy Barn Operations Inspector until his retirement in 1995. Philip was a man of faith and was a member of the St. John’s United Methodist Church in Grover.
Philip had a passion for the outdoors. Rather he was hunting, fishing, gardening with Loretta, or just taking in the beauty that nature had to offer. Phil was a talented softball player, bowler and ping pong player. He took pleasure in stone masonry work and was always very handy, a true jack of all trades. Phil was also an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Surviving Philip are his two daughters and a son in law; Kathy Fitzwater and Kellie (Kirk) Bedford all of Canton, daughter-in-law; Renee Cloud of Oxford, PA, grandchildren, Jason, Promise, Andreya, Jeremy, Craig, Justin, Brandon and Philip, 23 great grandchildren, 3 great-great granddaughters as well as several brothers in law and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents and wife Loretta, Philip was predeceased by a son; Galen in 2006 and brothers; LaVern, Kenneth and Carson Fitzwater.
The family invites friends from Noon – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA 17724. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ben Hess officiating. Burial will follow in Beach Flats Cemetery. Please abide by all covid guidelines while attending by wearing a mask and social distancing. Donations in Philip’s name may be directed to the Beech Flats Cemetery Association, C/O 1928 Minnequa Main Road, Canton, PA 17724 or Twin Oaks Personal Care Home, 1100 Cowley Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.