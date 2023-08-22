Philip Harry Devonshire, 82, of Orwell Township, Pa., passed away Sunday August 13, 2023 at his home in Orwell Township, PA. He was born to the late Harry and late Phyllis Wyatt Devonshire, February 16, 1941 in Saugus, MA. Phil graduated from Saugus High School in 1959.
Phil then began a short career in the U.S. Army. Upon completion of basic training at Fort Dix, NJ, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Phil met his wife through the church in Cliftondale, MA. They married August 07, 1965 in Cliftondale, MA. They welcomed three boys shortly thereafter; Keith (wife: Shannon), Craig (Denise), and Bryan (Janine). Phil has welcomed into his heart and home 8 grandchildren (Felicia Mens; Brandon Devonshire, Samantha Devonshire, Tyler Devonshire, Zachary Devonshire, Brooke Devonshire, Matthew Devonshire and Emily Devonshire) and 7 great-grandchildren (Kaylynn, Elijah, Gemma, Isabel Dowdell, Jax, Carson and Zyler.
He is survived by the aforementioned children and grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Phil will be cremated with the assistance of Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA and brought back to their family home in Orwell Township, Pa. A memorial in Pennsylvania is to be determined at a later date. In lieu of cards or monetary gifts please send any donations to Wreaths Across America at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
