Philip Joseph Cole, 50, of Sheshequin Township, PA passed away Monday, June 6th, 2022.
Philip was born in Waverly, NY on February 13th, 1972, the son of Linda Isbell Cole and the late Hugh Edward Cole.
He was a graduate of Athens Area High School and continued his education at Williamsport Technical College, Williamsport, PA.
Philip was formerly employed by Flynn Energy in Towanda, PA and was presently employed by Crown Cork and Seal in Nichols, NY. Philip was a social member of the Towanda American Legion, Beirne-Webster VFW Post, Towanda, AM Vets, Monroeton Rod & Gun Club, and Moose Lodge No. 2308.
Philip was extremely proud of his children and their many accomplishments. He enjoyed spending time socializing with his friends, fishing, Harley Davidson motorcycles, International Harvester tractors and machinery, and will be remembered for his great skill and craftsmanship as a welder.
Philip is survived by his daughter, Abigayle Cole of Shamokin Dam, PA, son, Adam (Megan) Cole of Homer, NY, and mother, Linda Cole of Citrus Springs, FL.
He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Shane and Lisa Fries Cole of Brush, CO, and nephews, Cody (Nikki) Cole of New Mexico, Conrad and Colin Cole of Colorado. Great nephews, Easton and Evan Cole of New Mexico, Maternal grandmother, Jean Hunsinger Isbell of Homosassa, Florida, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Philip was proceeded in death by father Hugh Edward Cole, Grandparents Earl and Edna Cole, John Isbell Jr. and Philip’s favorite dog KD.
The family will receive condolences Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Matthew Anderson officiating.
The family has asked that donations be made in memory of Philip J. Cole to Bradford County FFA to support FFA members interested in welding. Checks can be made payable to Bradford County FFA and sent to 401 West Frederick Street, Athens PA 18810 Attn: Dave Steinfelt.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
