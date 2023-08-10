Philip L. Rossetti, affectionately known as Phil, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2023, at the age of 65. Born on June 6, 1958, in Southampton, NY, he lived a life filled with love, adventure, and dedication.
Phil’s work experience included being a Truck Driver with Pelton, where he showed great commitment and professionalism. However, his true passions lay beyond the confines of the working world. He found solace and joy in nature, spending countless hours fishing, hiking, woodworking, gardening, and indulging in survival shows. Phil had a unique ability to find peace in solitary moments, often appreciating the simple joys of life.
He leaves behind a legacy of love and fond memories. Phil will be profoundly missed by his adored wife, Margaret K. (Andersen) Rosetti, who stood by his side through thick and thin. He was a proud father to his children, Jesse R. Rossetti of Franklindale, PA, Kyle P. Rossetti of Athens, PA, and Ashley R. Rosetti of Troy, PA. Phil admired his grandchildren, Avery H. Rossetti and Anastasia S. Rossetti of Troy, PA, and cherished the time spent with them.
In addition to his immediate family, Phil is survived by his brothers, Robert Rossetti of Southampton, NY, Karen Moskello of NJ, and Russell Rossetti of Southampton, NY. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, whose lives were enriched by his presence.
Services to honor and celebrate Phil’s life will be held on August 26, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church — 1214 Redington Avenue, Troy, PA. Pastor Kenneth Brown will officiate the ceremony at 2:00 pm, providing solace and support to those in attendance. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Contributions can be sent to 4899 Belfort Road Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, or made online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Phil was passionate about supporting veterans and their families, and this gesture would undoubtedly be a fitting tribute to his caring spirit.
As we bid farewell to Phil, let us remember him for his warm heart, adventurous spirit, and unwavering love for his family. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in eternal peace.
Send condolences at: VickeryFH.com
