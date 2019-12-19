Philip S. Strawn, 74, of Vestal, New York, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 16, 2019, following a brief illness.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ray and Hilda Strawn; his wife, Catherine Strawn; his nephew, Thomas Strawn; and his sister-in-law, Violet Strawn.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Philip A. (Nicole) Strawn, Barbara (Will) Farley, Matthew (Olenka) Strawn; grandchildren, Hanna, Anna, Leah, Micah, Andrew, and Mattelyn; companion, Karen Anderson; siblings, Allen Strawn, Jane (Dan) Caram, Kendall (Debbie) Strawn, and Denny (Ruth) Strawn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Phil graduated from Harpursville High School in 1963. In 1974, he transitioned from a career as a bricklayer into a successful business investing in and developing real estate in Northeast. In 1999, he moved to Vestal, New York, continuing his business there. Phil was an avid deer hunter throughout his life. He was an outstanding baseball player at Harpursville High School and later played competitive softball in various leagues throughout the area. Phil had a lifelong love for antiques, vintage collectibles, auctions, and garage sales. He was a very loving and devoted family man and was especially proud of his six grandchildren. One of the great joys of his later life was attending Hanna’s basketball games. He was a one-of-a-kind man with a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc., 137 Robinson Street, Binghamton, NY 13904. A celebration of life service will follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phil’s memory to Danielle House, 160 Riverside Dr., Binghamton, NY 13905, designated for the care of Danielle Stento. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
