Phillip (Bud) Seymour, 84, Big Pond, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, after an illness. Bud is survived by his wife of 63 years, Leahmae Seymour; son and daughter-in law, Timothy (Sharon) Seymour, Wellsboro, PA; daughter and son-in law Tammie (John) Hamilton, Pine City, NY; grandchildren, Machelle (Anthony) Suttiles, Wellsboro, PA, Kelli (John) Wills, Wellsboro, PA, and Derek Hamilton, Pine City, NY; five great-grandsons, Wellsboro, PA, and several nieces and nephews in the Elmira, NY area. Bud was a strong provider for his family and loved deer hunting season. A private viewing will be held at the family’s request. A graveside service will be held at the Hillside Cemetery, Big Pond, PA, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the East Smithfield, Animal Care Sanctuary, PO Box A, East Smithfield, PA 18817, website: animalcaresanctuary.org or to The Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, 2435 St. Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903 or www.chemungspca.org. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
