Phillip E. “Phil” Bailey, 87, retired Athens businessman, of 184 North Elmira Street, Athens, PA passed away Sunday evening, July 18, 2021, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
“Phil” as he was known by his family and many friends was born at home in Bentley Creek, PA on Dec. 17, 1933, the son of Phillip Cecil “Jim” Bailey and Georgianna Hicks Bailey. Phil was a graduate of Athens High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On Jan. 15, 1955, Phil married the former Betty J. Wolfe, daughter of the late Harvey M. and Nellie B. Laughlin Wolfe.
In early years, Phil was employed by the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens and in 1964 he assumed the ownership and operation of his father and mother’s Mobil service station and convenience store located on the corner of North Elmira Street and Pine Street in Athens Borough which he and his wife Betty continued for many years until 1981. He then returned to the Ingersoll-Rand in Athens where he was employed until retirement. Phil enjoyed spending time with his family, riding and caring for his Indian Chief motorcycle, the outdoors, gardening, and hunting.
Phil was a member of the Athens United Methodist Church. His Masonic affiliations include; 50 year member of Rural Amity Lodge #70 F & AM, Past Master 1972, 50 Year member of Amity Royal Arch Chapter #293, High Priest 1997, 50 year member Northern Council # 24, Past illustrious Past Master 2000/2001, Council of Anointed Kings, 50 year member Northern Commandry Knights Templar #16, Past Commander 2004 & 2010, 50 year member Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Knight of York Cross of Honor, Northeastern York Rite College #102, Knight Companion Williamsport Conclave, Grand Council Allied Masonic Degrees of U.S.A. Northeastern Council #333, Tall Cedars of Leabon Sullivan Forest #210, Order of Eastern Star Worthy Patron, and Red Cross of Constantine.
Phil’s family includes his daughters and sons-in-law, Joanna and Jerry Montgomery of Athens, Genevra and Steve Case of Waxhaw, NC; grandchildren, James H. Bailey Jr., Joshua Bailey and wife Sandy, Jared and Danielle Bailey, Justin and Laura Bailey, Steven Case and wife Wei-Lun Tsai, Amber Case, Nicolas Montgomery (James), Holden and Ali Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Mason Bailey, Bella Bailey, Sandy B, Logan Bailey, Lorelai Bailey, Raegan Bailey, Josiah Montgomery, Eli Montgomery, Nathan Bailey and Nolan Bailey; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ann Bailey of Forest City, NC; sister-in-law, Pauline Brennan of Athens; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Betty J. Bailey on Aug. 21, 2008; son, James H. Bailey Sr., on May 4, 2005; and great grandson, Dillon Bailey.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 23, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Athens United Methodist Church. Rural Amity Lodge No. 70 F. & A.M. will hold a Masonic Funeral Service at 12:45 p.m. at the church followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rich Hanlon, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be private in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Rural Amity Lodge # 70 F & AM, P.O. Box 324, Athens, PA 18810 in memory of Philip E. Bailey. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
