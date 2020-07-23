Mr. Phillip M. Elchak, age 74, a lifelong resident of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly on Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, at the Highlands Care Center, Laporte, Pennsylvania.
Phillip was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 19, 1945, a son of Anne Pawlak Elchak and the late Michael Thomas Elchak, who was serving in the Army Air Corps, in Kingman, Arizona, at the end of World War II.
Phillip was raised with family and friends, in Bradford and Sullivan counties. He graduated from the Towanda Area High School, class of 1966. He was a student manager for the wrestling and baseball teams and enjoyed the camaraderie with the teammates he supported.
After graduation, he worked a variety of jobs and most enjoyed his custodian job at the Towanda Gun Club, where he worked until he retired. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, and the Monroe Hose Company. He enjoyed music, especially Elvis and early rock and roll of the ‘50s and ‘60s. He was very interested in cars, antique to modern, in the style and performance changes over time. He loved his visits to local car shows and car museums. He got interested in art late in life and drew hundreds of pictures of cars, landscapes, and portraits of people he knew.
He was a member of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Church in Lopez, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his loving and devoted mother, Anne Elchak; sister, Denise Elchak Widener; brother and sister-in-law, Terrence and Roberta Elchak; nephews, Benjamin (Kelly) Widener, Jonathan (Sarah) Widener, and Andrew (Sandy) Widener; great nephews and nieces, Michael, Connor, Addison, Riley and Samuel; aunt and godmother, Dolores Mattichak, Hickory, North Carolina; and also survived by several cousins.
A private burial service will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania, with Father Dennis Hendershot, presiding. Interment will be in St. Vladimir’s Cemetery, Lopez, Pennsylvania.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, Dushore, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service to honor Phillip will be celebrated at a future date at which time family and friends will be invited to attend.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Monroeton Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, 8958 Burlington Turnpike, Monroeton, PA 18832, to support future car shows and community activities.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
