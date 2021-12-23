Phillip P. Gasowski, 81, of Granville Summit, Leroy Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. Phillip Peter was born on March 20, 1940, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the only son of two children born to the late Felix and Hedwig (Gregory) Gasowski. He attended Kearny High School in New Jersey and later earned his General Education Diploma. On November 24, 1962, Phillip married his soulmate, the former Margaret “Peggy” Blake, in St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Kearny, New Jersey. Together they celebrated 59 years of blissful marriage and lovingly raised a son. Peggy is known to say that simply, “Phillip stole her heart”. Mr. Gasowski was a man of Faith. He was a former member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canton and most recently, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Montoursville. Phil was also an active member and supporter of the church’s Knights of Columbus.
He was a compassionate man that possessed a very caring demeanor. He enjoyed nature and all the beauty it offered, particularly the wildlife. The quiet outdoors and its peacefulness he found in the country of Bradford County was truly a blessing Phil treasured. Phillip took great pride in maintaining his lawn and mowing the family’s homestead to perfection. He also loved to shop and the thrill of searching for the best deal was something he took pleasure in.
He lovingly leaves behind; wife Margaret “Peggy” of Granville Summit, son; Phillip (Linda) Gasowski and grandchildren; Bennett and Tucker Gasowski all of Gorham, Maine as well as a niece, a nephew, several cousins and his beloved dog, Brandi.
Besides his parents, Phillip was predeceased by a sister, Carol and her husband, Julie Russo.
The family invites friends to call from Noon to 1 P.M. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa 17724. A funeral Service will follow at 1 P.M. with Father Michael McCormick officiating. Afterwards burial will be held in Canton’s St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Phillip’s honor to; Our Lady of Lourdes, 800 Mulberry Street, Montoursville, PA 17754 or the Knights of Columbus, PO BOX 3233, Williamsport, PA 17701-0233. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
