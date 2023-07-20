Phyllis A. Crane, long-time resident of Troy, West Burlington Township, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, July 19, 2023, at Bradford Hills in Troy. She was two days shy of her 89th birthday. Phyllis was born July 21, 1934 in Canton, a daughter to the late Albert and Marion (Carl) Spaulding. She attended Canton Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1952.
On April 11, 1955, Phyllis married Russell “Stub” Crane in the Alba Church of Christ and shortly afterwards established a dairy farm in West Burlington Township. Together they raised four children and saw to the farm’s daily operations until 1995 when they sold the cows. Stub preceded Phyllis in death on March 18, 2023, following nearly 68 years of loving and devoted marriage.
Phyllis enjoyed nature and going for walks. Family times were very special, especially when spending time with her grandchildren.
She leaves four children, Randy (Penny) Crane of Millerton, Sallie (Dave) Lynn of Ridgebury, Sue Crane of Horseheads, Mike (Shareen) Crane of Troy, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and four step-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Recard, three sisters-in-law, Janet Packard, Nancy Crane and lifelong friend, Betty Crane.
The family invites friends to call from 1-3 P.M. on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. There will be no funeral service. A private burial will be held in the Granville Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Crane’s memory to the Granville Center Cemetery Association, The oldest House in Granville Center, C/O 487 Saxton Hill Rd. Granville Summit, PA 16926.
Memories of Phyllis and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.