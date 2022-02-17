A mother holds their child’s hand for a little while and their hearts forever .....
Phyllis A. Sawyer, 78, of Nichols passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Phyllis was born on March 17, 1943 in Clearfield, PA a daughter of the late Wesley and Pauline (Wisor) Middleton. She spent her youth in Cleveland, Ohio and was a graduate of the John Adams High School Class of 1961. Following high school Phyllis moved to be close to her family in Nichols.
She retired from IBM ~ Owego following 25 years of services as a Senior Engineer Specialist. Always caring a smile and a friendly hello, Phyllis and her son opened “Mike’s Showtime” in Nichols. Together they shared their love for flowers and gifts. She enjoyed bowling, reading romance novels and always looked forward to an outing shopping and having lunch out!
Phyllis will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law: Marcy and Steve Hill; her son Michael Sawyer; long time companion Richard Yahn, Sr. and his family; special grandchildren: Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant; and Kinser Hill; her great grandchildren: Aubrey and Collin. She also left her fingerprint on her siblings: Marlene Humpal, Karen Horton, Robert W. and Sherry Middleton, Joe and Donna Middleton; Bill and Mary Ellen Middleton. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. Phyllis was predeceased by the father of her children Jon “Jack” Sawyer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday February 18th from 12 – 2 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Phyllis will be laid to rest in the Nichols Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Tioga Center Emergency Squad, PO Box 185, Tioga Center, New York 13845 in loving memory of Phyllis A. Sawyer.
