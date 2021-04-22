Phyllis Brown, 92, of Owego, NY, passed away at Riverview Manor on Sunday, April 18, 2021. She was born in Towanda, PA, on Sept. 30, 1928, the daughter of Albert F. “Abe” and Grace (Hontz) Talada. She was a graduate of Towanda High School, class of 1946 and, after moving back to the area, settled in Monroeton, where she was a longtime member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church, proudly singing in the choir for many years. She was a friendly face in Greg’s Grocery. Later, Phyllis moved to New Jersey and was highly regarded as a personable Deli Clerk in the Mayfair-Foodtown stores in East Brunswick and Concordia. She brought that same customer service excellence back to Owego, where she worked in the deli for many years in Great American Foods. Throughout her lifetime, the real sources of joy in her life came from her children and grandchildren and, of course, from fishing the Susquehanna and watching football, NASCAR and golf on television. To the very end, she was happy to root for her favorite athletes, and against some others! Phyllis was a master of choosing winning lottery numbers, and may be remembered for crocheting the best slippers on Earth for all those who knew and loved her. Phyllis was predeceased by her loving daughter, Sue Ellen Linaberry. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Judy (Robert) Linaberry Parker of Drums, PA, and son Robin (Patricia) Linaberry of Owego, NY. She was exceedingly proud of her grandchildren: Chad (Stacy) Patterson, Cheynae Nuttall, Justin (Alecia) Barkaszi, Whitney Soltis, and Christopher (Elizabeth) Linaberry, and she was so happy to greet the arrival of her numerous great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed her many friends at Long Meadow Apartments, where she lived for nearly twenty years. Phyllis’s family members would like to send a very special thank you to the staff at Riverview Manor – including special granddaughter Whitney – for the exceptional care given to her during the last year of her life.
In keeping with Phyllis’s wishes, there will be no public service. To remember Phyllis, any donations may be directed to Riverview Manor, Activities Department (Owego) or to the Monroeton United Methodist Church. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.