Phyllis Helen Novak Brink, 94, of Orwell Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Phyllis was born in Dixon City, Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 22, 1927, one of 12 children, to Chester Charles Novak and Sophia Celia Wawrzynski Novak.
Phyllis was a graduate of Laceyville High School. On June 16, 1946, Phyllis married Calvin F. “Kelly” Brink at the Skinners Eddy Church. In early years she was employed by Porter’s Drug Store, the New York Store, and Sylvania Electric in Towanda.
Phyllis was later employed by C.C. Allis & Sons in Herrickville, Pennsylvania, for many years.
She attended the Herrickville Wesleyan Church. Many wonderful times were spent with her family at the Novak cottage along the Susquehanna River at Black Walnut. Phyllis possessed a great sense of humor, congenial personality, and loved sharing memories and stories with others. She enjoyed singing, playing piano, square dancing, the outdoors and gardening.
Phyllis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ashley A. “Ash” and Jacqui Brink of Rome, and their children, Kaitlin and Marissa Brink; her daughter-in-law, Vicki J. Aeppli Brink of Orwell Township and her children, Abby Russell and husband Brian, Ben Brink and wife Calla; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Katrina, Maddox and Lindsey Russell, Brooklynn, Isaiah and Kinley Brink.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Calvin on July 19, 2001; her son, Bradley C. “Brad’ Brink on Feb. 14, 2017; and 11 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Laudermilch and Pastor Richard Vieldhouse officiating. The family requests that those in attendance please wear facial coverings and observe social distancing. Interment will follow in the East Herrick Cemetery, Herrick Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in memory of Phyllis Helen Brink.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
