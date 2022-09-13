Phyllis I. Barnes (MeMom), 80, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Monroeton, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 10, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Phyllis was born in Towanda, PA on August 6, 1942, the daughter of the late Arthur (Ralph) and Susie Kirkendall. She was a 1960 graduate of Towanda Area High School and worked at the Towanda Corset Company and later worked at Osram Sylvania where she retired in August 2000.
In her early years, she spent a great amount of time dancing, gardening, baking, and canning. After retirement she spent time learning about different birds while bird watching, puzzling, crafting and sewing and much reading on her Nook and Paperwhite. She enjoyed family visits from immediate and extended family members. Her true passion was sports. At one time, she loved the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. However, once taking up residency in the Pittsburgh area, it did not take long for her to become an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. She was lucky enough to make appearances at Heinz Field and PNC Park to enjoy watching both her teams play. To pass the time during the day she joined a special program, the “My Day Out Adult Program” at The Lutheran Senior Life Passavant Community Center in Zelienople, PA. At My Day Out she met many friends who she quickly considered family. Together they played games, exercised, enjoyed music, crafted, and enjoyed each other’s company. This was a blessing for all.
Phyllis is survived by her children Paula (Larry) Vail, William (Missy) Shults, Gunnar (Carrie) Shults, Shannon (Rich) Shoemaker, Jake (Jessica) Barnes and her dear brother Dean (Helen) Kirkendall; also, 19 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren with two more for whom she was excitedly awaiting their arrival (Baby Shults and Baby Shearer). Phyllis also had many beloved nieces and nephews. Sadly, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark Shults.
A graveside service will be held at the Mountain Lake Cemetery in Burlington, PA on Saturday, November 5th at 2PM with Tom Blackall officiating. Following the service, the family will have a private Celebration of Life gathering. The family suggests that memorial contributions please be directed to The Lutheran Senior Life Foundation in memory of Phyllis I. Barnes. https://www.lutheranseniorlife.org/donate
Private arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, Robinson Township, PA. Please view and sign the family’s online guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.
