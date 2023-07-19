Phyllis Jeannette “P.J.” Vanderpool, 45, of Towanda Township, PA passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Phyllis was born in Sayre, PA on April 14, 1978, the daughter of the late Victoria A. Vanderpool and Larry Johnson. Phyllis was a graduate of Towanda Area High School. She was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda from 2012 until the time of her passing. Phyllis loved spending time with her family and had great affection for all animals. She enjoyed being outdoors, working with crafts, and going for rides in the mountains. Surviving are her companion, Gary Parker of Towanda, Brandon Bump, Natalie Rose Bump, and Grayson Parker Eberlin whom she considered as her children all of Towanda, brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy J. and Cheryl Vanderpool of Willsboro, NY, nieces, Haylee and Kenzee Vanderpool, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. A funeral and committal service will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Brad Crane officiating. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township., PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
