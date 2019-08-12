Phyllis Joan (Dow) Felt of 54 Susquehannock Trail, Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at the Robert Packer Hospital with her loving husband and daughter by her side, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Her loving son spent several weeks prior to her death caring for her during a difficult recovery from surgery.
She was born in Wharton, Pennsylvania, on March 10, 1939. She grew up in Austin, Pennsylvania and attended Mansfield State College, where she met her husband, Robert. She chose to delay her education to be a stay-at-home mom to her two children, and completed her bachelor’s degree in elementary education later in life. She did not teach, instead worked as a probation officer in Bradford County for nearly 24 years until her retirement.
Phyllis was predeceased in death by her parents, Martha and Chester Dow of Rich Valley, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of nearly 60 years; daughter Nikki (Felt) Shadduck of Athens; son Danny Felt of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; grandsons Myles and Dylan Felt of Ft. Lauderdale; brother Jack Dow of Cobleskill, New York, brother Allen Dow of Denver, Colorado; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was a sweet and caring person who brought joy to everyone who knew her. She had many friends and enjoyed socializing with them regularly, eating out, shopping and traveling, especially to attend live performances in Lancaster, New York City, and the Clemens Center, as she was a great lover of music and the arts.
Phyllis was a dedicated member of the Sayre Christian Church and loved singing in the choir, and enjoyed her weekly Bible study group. She volunteered her time at the Bradford County Library and the gift shop at Guthrie. She loved spending time with the special people in her life, including Cheryl, Barb, Jane, Nancy, Eva and Hazel, just to mention a few. She held a special place in her heart for her niece, Tammy.
Phyllis had many passions, including reading and politics, and she was a proud and life-long Democrat. She loved music, especially piano, as she was an accomplished pianist and piano teacher. Her greatest joy was simply being at home with her husband, son, daughter, and her many pets through the years, especially her dog Clancey and her granddog, Zoey.
The family would like to extend many thanks to all those who sent cards, flowers, and expressions of concern and support through these last few months. A very special thanks to wonderful neighbors, Dr. Edward and Kate Jones, for their assistance and constant compassion.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 S. Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA. Funeral services will immediately follow. All those attending are invited to attend a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, the Bradford County Humane Society, the Sayre Christian Church, or the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Phyllis’ family may go to thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
