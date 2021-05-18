"I will do my best to pull you through, speak to me and I will hear. Never far, I am always near.
Be brave my love, do not cry. See you again, it's not goodbye."
Phyllis Joan Sparbanie, 81, of Monroe Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, May 15, at her home with her loving family by her side.
The daughter of the late James William Lamphere and Anna Marie (Northrup) Lamphere, Phyllis was born on Jan. 31, 1940 in Sayre, Pennsylvania and grew up on Dunn Hill with her seven brothers and sisters. She was a graduate of Towanda Area High School Class of 1957 and enlisted into the United States Army shortly after as a photographer. During her years of service as a WAC she traveled to many places, including Germany, Switzerland and Holland.
Following completion of her military service, Phyllis moved home and started a family. She devoted 30-plus years of service as both a city carrier and clerk of the United States Postal Service, working in Wysox, Towanda and Monroeton, before retiring in 1996.
Phyllis enjoyed spending endless hours working in her yard, crafting, watching baseball, doing home improvement projects and taking photos. Through photography she always had a special way of capturing her children, grandchildren, and family in just the right moment to create the perfect memory. Better known as "Sweet Grammy," Phyllis' door was always open for her family and friends. She was the type of person you could always count on.
Phyllis leaves behind a family bigger than she ever imagined. Surviving are her daughter, Tammy (Denny) Evans, and two sons, Walter Sparbanie and Chad (Melanie) Sparbanie; 10 grandchildren, Josh (Sharlene) Sparbanie, Amber (Ryan) Edsell, Mandi (Jason) Romanger, Jessica Sparbanie, Brittney (Damon) Sparbanie-Goodwin, Bradley Sparbanie, Cameron Sparbanie, Madison (Shawn) Flynn-Walker, Sierra Sparbanie, and Olivia Sparbanie; 14 great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Barbara Martin, Connie (Bob) Brown, Linda S. Lamphere; and her faithful canine companion, Ruby.
Phyllis is predeceased by her parents; her son, Wade L. Sparbanie; her sister, Nancy Kay Graham; her three brothers, Donnie, James and John Lamphere; and her grandmother, Suzie B. Northrup.
A private service will be held for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bradford County Humane Society or the Alzheimers Association in Phyllis' name. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 at Phyllis' home, for all that wish to attend.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
