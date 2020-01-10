Phyllis Lee Seale Teeter, 81, of 1331 Falsey Hill Road, Towanda, passed away peacefully at home Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020 following declining health. Phyllis was born in Sanitaria Springs, New York on Dec. 16, 1938, the daughter of Ray L. Seale and Edna L. Knapp Seale. She was a graduate of Bremerton High School, Bremerton, Washington. On June 30, 1956, Phyllis married Richard Eugene Teeter in Bremerton, Washington. In earlier years, Phyllis was employed by the Navy Exchange while her husband served with the U.S. Navy, and was later employed by Ames Department Store and Howard Kerr Real Estate in Towanda and by Kmart in Wysox, Pennsylvania. Phyllis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Days Saints Towanda Ward. Phyllis loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Eugene Teeter Sr.; children, Richaleen Renee Zeidler and husband, Bruce of North Towanda, Cheryl Robin Latimer of Liberty Corners, Jenice Laree Barrett and husband, Joseph of Marshview, Ebony Diasha Teeter of California, DawnMarie Chevon Hill and husband, Corey of Marshview; daughter-in-law, Eileen Teeter of Arizona; nine grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bertha L. Bouren of Farmington, New Mexico, Denice R. Poole and husband, John of Penales Park, Florida; several nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends; Robin and Terri Campbell of Towanda, Phyllis Howell of Towanda, Wayne Morrow of Lakeland, Florida, Jackie Hill of Powell, Frances Lima of Pittsburgh, Ellen Finnerty of Smithfield Township, and Richard and Jackie Holland (special next door neighbors).
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sons, Lester Vernon Teeter on Aug. 23, 1965 and Richard Eugene Teeter Jr. in infancy.
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Ann St., Towanda. Interment will be private in the Liberty Corners Cemetery, Monroe Township. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 57 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 in memory of Phyllis Lee Seale Teeter. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
