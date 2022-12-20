Phyllis Marie Brink, 92, formerly of Towanda, PA passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Phyllis was born in LeRaysville, PA on November 2, 1930, the daughter of Robert L. Brink Sr. and Cloie (Cole) Brink. Phyllis was a graduate of Towanda High School and continued her education at Saint Mary’s Hospital where she received certification as a licensed practical nurse. Phyllis began her nursing career with the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and later provided private duty nursing care in the Towanda area. Phyllis cared for her sister, JoAnn Brink until her passing on October 4, 2014. Phyllis attended the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda and the Bible study group there. Phyllis is survived by several nieces and nephews and her good friend, Bonnie O’Connor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Jane Libonati, Millie Libonati, JoAnn Brink, Thelma Fonsetto, and brothers, Donald, Robert L. Jr., Manley E., and Fred L. Brink. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Phyllis’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.