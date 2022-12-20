Phyllis Marie Brink, 92, formerly of Towanda, PA passed away Monday morning, December 12, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Phyllis was born in LeRaysville, PA on November 2, 1930, the daughter of Robert L. Brink Sr. and Cloie (Cole) Brink. Phyllis was a graduate of Towanda High School and continued her education at Saint Mary’s Hospital where she received certification as a licensed practical nurse. Phyllis began her nursing career with the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and later provided private duty nursing care in the Towanda area. Phyllis cared for her sister, JoAnn Brink until her passing on October 4, 2014. Phyllis attended the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda and the Bible study group there. Phyllis is survived by several nieces and nephews and her good friend, Bonnie O’Connor. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Betty Jane Libonati, Millie Libonati, JoAnn Brink, Thelma Fonsetto, and brothers, Donald, Robert L. Jr., Manley E., and Fred L. Brink. Interment will be private in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Phyllis’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Latest News
- Weekend Roundup: Redskins rally past Montgomery
- Black Knights take second at Dandy Duals as Sexton joins 700-win club
- Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
- Choyce Peterson Negotiates 39,649 SF Lease for Triton International’s Largest Global Office to Remain in Purchase, NY
- Trump's miserable month
- PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed for Christmas Holiday
- BCRAC's 'It's A Wonderful Life' brought '40's flair
- Northeast Bradford student plans new blood drive in Rome
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.