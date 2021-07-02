Phyllis Stevens, 89, (Jan. 16, 1932 — June 28, 2021) formerly of Macedonia, Pa. passed away into the loving arms of our father in heaven, surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with dementia and cancer. Phyllis was one of 19 children of the late Charles and Alice Swain of Burlington, Pa. Phyllis lived a full life of dancing and singing, along with enjoying riding her Harley-Davidson and playing her harmonica. She was employed at the Bradford County Manor, also known in its early years as the Poor Farm, at the very young age of 14, after she left school in 8th grade, until she was 17, when she would marry her first husband Harold J Vincent in 1949. Married for 19 years, they worked and went on many adventures together. They moved to the MicMoran Farm in 1950 located in Macedonia (Wysox Pa), where they would have their 3 children. Their first child passed away in February 1951 at the age of 18 months due to SIDS. They would go on to have two more children Gary L Vincent in 1954 and Diane Marie Vincent (Allen, Dieffenbach) in 1957. They would move to Luther’s Mills Pa in 1967 where they would live only a year as her beloved husband Harold Vincent passed away in an automobile accident in 1968. From Luther’s Mills, Phyllis would move to the Donald Stevens farm in Macedonia right down the road from where she once lived in 1968 and would marry Donald E. Stevens. They would live and work together and enjoy their Sunday drives, and their time with their two grown children and grandchildren. They ran the Stevens farm for 26 years together until the passing of her husband Donald in 1995. Phyllis enjoyed her retired years by spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed slow leisurely walks in the early evenings of the summer reminiscing about her life and sitting on her side porch watching the deer, birds, and listening to the peepers and the river. She also had several pets throughout the years. Phyllis enjoyed watching game shows and the Polka program on Saturday night. She enjoyed her time with her two grown children and her grandchildren. She loved her sweets especially chocolate, and also enjoyed going out to visit her loved ones. Phyllis enjoyed baking, gardening, mowing her lawn, planting, and picking flowers. Her favorite color was yellow. She also loved having her hair brushed. Phyllis was proud of her family. She always said her family was her favorite achievement in life. Phyllis was preceeded in death by her father, Charles T Swain 1964 and mother Alice May Spencer Swain 1986, her son Baby Joseph Vincent 1951, beloved husbands, Harold Joseph Vincent 1968 and Donald E Stevens 1995, granddaughters, Kristina May Allen 1986, Brenda Marie Allen 2014, daughter-in-law, Ellen Yvonne Vincent 2020 and son-in-law Erlue Dieffenbach Jr 1998 She was also preceeded by brother-in-law and sister in-law, Joseph and Betty Stevens of Virginia and several of her Stevens family along with her big gang of siblings except her baby sister Glayds Hungsinger who resides at Darway Nursing home in Estella PA.
Phyllis is survived by her loving family, her son, Gary L Vincent, and daughter Diane Dieffenbach (Dick Edwards), grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Adam (Donna) Vincent of Troy Pa. and their children, Gary Vincent of Florida (three children), Curtis (Kaylee) Vincent and their daughter Hope/ Mainsburg, Pa,.Taylor Wetzel and her daughter, Korinna, Mainsburg, Pa. Jamie ( Rebecca) Vincent of Milton, Pa and their children, Scott, Jamie Jr, Jesse Vincent, Kayla Lupold and her children, Shelby and Gunner. Andrew Vincent and his significant other (Tiffany Long) of White Dear Ronda (Chris) Yonkin of Mildred Pa and their children. MeganRose Marie (Kevin) Frankenfield of Kogan Station, and their children, Oliver and Sampson, Sarah (Josh) Welsly of Anderson, SC, Brandon Scott Snyder of Corning New York, also her grandchildren of her granddaughter Brenda Allen. Tyler Allen of Towanda Pa; Elizabeth Allen and Kolby Penton of Mildred Pa., as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wysox Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jira Albers officiating. There are no calling hours and it will be a closed casket service, these are Philly’s wishes, Interment will follow the service in the Wysox Cemetery. There will be gathering following the interment service at the Towanda American Legion (food will be provided) Please bring any good memories and pictures that you might have of Phyllis. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to help with the remaining funeral expenses to (Ronda Yonkin, PO Box 23, Mildred PA 18632) or you may also make monetary donations to the Wysox Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 339, Wysox, PA 18854. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.