Polly E. (Porter) Jackson, 73, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre while surrounded by her loving family. Polly Edna was born April 24, 1948, in Canton Township, one of fourteen children, to the late Addison and Etta (McNeal) Porter. Polly attended Canton Area Schools. On April 24, 1999, Polly married Simeon Jackson in the Grover Church of Christ. Together they shared twenty-two years of marriage.
Polly was very talented at crocheting. She was an avid collector and more than likely had anything you needed. She enjoyed yards sales and was known as the “Yard Sale Queen.” Polly was a loving and caring mom, not just to her own children but to everyone. Her life revolved around her family, especially her grandchildren.
She leaves behind her husband; Simeon Jackson of Grover, children; Bonnie (John) Hoose of E. Smithfield, Jody Gordon of Canton and David (Theresa) Porter of E. Smithfield, grandchildren; Joshua Hoose, Lacey (Josh) Ames, Jessie (Tyler) Secules, Dillon Gordon, Taylor (Colten) Riordan, Nicole Porter, Ryan (Marya) Porter and Cheyenne (Rob) Porter, ten great grandchildren, siblings; Mary Walburn of Troy, Randy Porter, Gary Porter and Tom Porter all of Canton and Ruthellen Machmer of Troy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Polly was predeceased by her siblings; Mable, Doggie, Deanie, Charlie, Connie, Rosie and an infant Michael.
The family invites friends for a time of visitation on Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10-Noon at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral service will follow at Noon with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Beech Flats Cemetery. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Polly’s name to the Robert Packer Hospital Oncology Unit 5 Main, 1 Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840. Please share your memories of Polly and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.