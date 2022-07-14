Polly M. Karschner, age 85, formerly of Towanda, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Summit Trail assisted living home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.
Polly, the eldest daughter of the late Michael J and Emily Savitski Polinko, was born at home on Oct. 27, 1936 in Kulpmont, PA. She was a 1954 graduate of Kulpmont High School and worked in the laboratory of Hanover General Hospital until 1957 when she enrolled at Lycoming College, Williamsport, PA. After completing three years of study and a one-year internship, Polly graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology.
While at college, Polly met George V. Karschner and they were married on May 6, 1961. That same year they made their home in Towanda, PA as George was employed as a teacher by the Towanda Area School District.
Over the next few years, the couple expanded their family as they welcomed two sons, Michael G. Karschner and Daniel A. Karschner, into the world. In 1963 Polly started work as a Medical Technologist in the blood bank of the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Her dedication and hard work paid off when, in 1976, she was promoted to the position of Blood Bank Supervisor. She held this position until her retirement in October 1994.
She was an active member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Towanda Rod & Gun Club, and various professional societies. Her love of nature and the outdoors was evident by her memberships in the national parks and Arbor Day associations, the Nature Conservancy, and participation in many Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful anti-litter campaigns.
Polly was an avid birdwatcher, and she and George enjoyed driving across the country visiting birding hotspots and national parks/monuments. She also enjoyed baking, reading, hiking and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.
In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband George and a sister and brother-in- law, Lenora and Ray Lobos. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law’s: Michael and Michele Karschner of San Bernardino, CA, Daniel and Barbara Karschner of Etna, OH; grandchildren Jennifer Shimmin, Heather Eady and Greg Karschner; and a sister, Sandra Vaughan of Milton, PA.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Thursday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a luncheon in Grotto Hall to celebrate Polly’s life. Interment will take place that afternoon in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, PA. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to SS Peter & Paul Church, the Towanda library or the TACO food pantry in her memory.
