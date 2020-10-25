Polly R. (Clark) Wright, 90, of Wetona, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. She was the loving wife of the late Walter W. “Pete” Wright who passed away July 13, 2012. The couple married Aug. 12, 1950 and had 61 happy years together.
Polly was born on July 2, 1930 in Bolivar, New York, daughter of the late Ernest and Rosa (Hill) Clark. She worked for silk and label factories in Troy. She was a member of Wetona United Methodist Church but attended Leona United Methodist Church. Polly loved playing cards and board games, listening to country music, and fishing. She enjoyed taking bus trips, was a fantastic cook, was a great conversationalist, and volunteered at the Troy Food Pantry. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Polly is survived by her children, David (Joann) Wright of Laceyville, Donna (David) TenHoeve of Layton, New Jersey, and Dale Wright and his companion, Deb of Hunt, New York; her grandchildren, Jamie (Mike) D’Amico, Camille (Russell) Brittel, Diana (Adam) Silverman, Lisa Wright (Clayton Force), Joshua (Jackie) Wright, Sarah Hageman, and Chelsea Wright; her great-grandchildren, Lizzy Wright, Jonathan Wright, Skyla Wright, Joseph D’Amico, Tyler Hageman, Gianna D’Amico, Alana Silverman, Quinn Force, Riley Brittel, Isabella Hageman, Emily Hageman, and Nichole Hageman; her brothers, Glenn “Bill” (Marion) Clark of Friendship, New York; brother-in-law, Donald Wright of Elmira, New York; and sister-in-law, Frances (Donald) Shaffer of Towanda; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Pete, and several siblings.
The graveside service to honor Polly’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Columbia Valley Cemetery on the Austinville Road in Columbia Cross Roads, with her ministers, Pastors Jody Kenyon and Lavern Jackson officiating. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Polly’s memory to the Leona United Methodist Church c/o Curt Tofts 1768 Leona Road, Troy, PA 16947. Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.