R. Lee Chilson, 78, well known resident of Liberty Corners, Pennsylvania, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Lee was born in Waverly, New York, on March 18, 1942, the son of Roy and Dorothy Norton Chilson. He was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1959. On March 18, 1961, he married Bonnie Marie Cook at the Wysox Presbyterian Church. In early years, Lee was employed by Yoder’s Tire Service in North Towanda, worked as a lineman in New York State and was employed by Vandevort Mills in Wysox.
Lee retired from Osram-Sylvania, formerly GTE Sylvania, in Towanda following 34 ½ years of service.
Lee served as president of the Liberty Corners Cemetery Association and was a member of the Towanda Gun Club. He was very devoted to his family especially his children and grandchildren. Lee enjoyed the outdoors, mowing and maintaining his property especially his pond, gardening, canning, baking and in earlier years hunting and fishing.
His family includes his wife of 59 years, Bonnie M. Chilson; children, Chris S. (Crystal) Chilson, Lori (Kevin) Bozman, Pam (Mike) Doss, Kim (Rob) Daum and Nikki (Brian) Schoonover; daughter-in-law, Peggy Chilson; grandchildren, Danielle Kellogg, Ryan Bozman, Tara Wheeler, Marissa Mowry, Madi Doss, Ashlee Butkiewicz, Katie Johnston, Cody Chilson, Caleb Chilson, Hannah Chilson, Ashley Hollenback, Amber Searfoss, Ali Daum, Alex Daum, Sydney Schoonover and Gracie Schoonover; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Suzanne Brown and Sharon Marshall; brother, Gary Chilson; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Lee was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey L. Chilson; grandson, Adam L. Chilson; parents, Roy and Dorothy Chilson; brother, James Chilson; and half-brother, Lawrence Chilson.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Liberty Corners Cemetery Association, in care of Juanita Williams, 3603 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848, in Lee’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
