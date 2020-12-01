Rachel Ann Detrick, age 82, of Ridgebury Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Roberts Funeral home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Updated: December 1, 2020 @ 12:54 pm
