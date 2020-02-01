Rachel W. Durand, 95, of French Asylum and lifelong resident of Towanda passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 at the Guthrie Towanda Skilled Nursing Facility. She was born on July 23, 1924 at Lake Wesauking, a daughter of the late Ralph and Ethel Webb. Rachel was a kind person always ready to help and enjoyed her many years at C&N Bank.
Rachel was predeceased by her husbands, Amos Schmoll and Alfred Durand; parents, Ralph and Ethel Webb; daughter, Sylvia Holder; step-son, Tom Durand; and brothers, William Webb and John Webb.
Rachel is survived by her children, Mary and Ralph Martin of Towanda, Margaret Brecher of Monroeton; step-children, John and Donna Durand of Byron, New York, Marilyn and Sal Nicosia of Athens; brother, Stephen G. Webb; grandchildren, Theresa and Mike Watkins, Tonya and Rusty Spencer, R.V. Martin, Tom Brecher, Tim and Taffy Brecher, Josh and Jen Sitas, Kim and Dean Eyster, Laura Durand, Elizabeth Durand, Stephanie Durand-Thomas; great-grandchildren, Tyler Spencer, Taylor Legge, Mackenzie Watkins, Nick Spencer, Blakely Watkins, Ty Brecher, Bradley Martin, Rachel Martin, Nathan Spencer, Austin Eyster, Kailee Eyster, Gabby Sitas, Jack Sitas, Charlotte Sitas, Cash Sitas, Owen Durand-Thomas; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Legge, Emmitt Klees; always special cousin, Tina Pickett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
All services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers those who wish may send a donation to the French Asylum Methodist c/o Jack Kilmer 7048 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens.
