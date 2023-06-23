Rae Elmina (Ludwig) Clark passed away peacefully with her daughter, Nellierae, by her side in the early morning hours of June 13, 2023. Rae who was born in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania on March 21, 1928 was 95 years old. Her parents were Georgia and Howard Ludwig. Rae spent her final days lovingly cared for at the home of her daughter, Nellierae Clark Huffman, in Tavares, Florida.
Rae and her high school sweetheart, Larry Spencer Clark, attended Jersey Shore High School. They were married March 18, 1947 in Belair Maryland and made their home in Salladasburg, PA. They had two children, daughter, Nellierae Clark Huffman (David R. Huffman) and son, Rockey Ludwig Clark.
From the beginning of their marriage, Larry and Rae were active members of the Salladasburg Methodist Church where both Rae and Larry taught Sunday school and Rae held several offices of the Women’s Society of the Salladasburg Methodist Church.
Rae, who as a young woman had felt the call to be a missionary, finally had the opportunity in 1961 when her husband was called into the ministry as a Methodist pastor. For 31 years they served in seven different charges pastoring in 20 churches in the Central Pennsylvania Conference of The United Methodist Church. During that time Rae became a Lay Speaker and often filled the pulpit in numerous area churches when called upon. She was also on the committee of the “History of the Methodist Church”.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and served in the role of Worthy Matron. She was a board member for the Order of Rainbow Girls and also enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader. She served as a counselor at church camp and also as a counselor at Boy Scout Day Camp for Cub Scouts.
In their 45 years of marriage Rae and Larry did a lot of traveling, including a tenting trip to Alaska, several trips to Florida and Texas, and to the Grand Canyon, just to mention a few. After her husband passed away Rae traveled to the Holy Lands and also enjoyed cruise trips with family and friends.
Rae enjoyed bowling, reading, knitting and fishing. She always had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens and did a lot of canning of the produce they raised. She enjoyed cooking and baking and was known for her big soft sugar cookies and her delicious raisin filled cookies. When she went to pot luck dinners and picnics it was always requested that she bring her famous rice pudding!
She loved being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was the proud grandmother of Wendie Korena Monoski (Doug Miner), Joshua Clark (Jennifer), Jeremy Clark (Allison), Dr Aimee Raup (Tim), Justine Clark and Spencer Clark (Brooke). She took great joy being great-grandmother to Trent and Remington Shipton, Owen Clark, Caige and Zara Rae Raup, Lyric Johnson, Harley Rae, Monroe and Rockey Clark.
She was known to her grandchildren as Grammy but the great grandchildren called her Great Nana or Great Mame.
When Rae and Larry retired from pastoring, they made their home in Deltona FL. They were members of the Deland United Methodist Church and Sunday School. Everyone knew that Rae didn’t shake hands. Instead she would say “I am a hugger!” before she brought them close in a warm hug.
She loved the Lord and was God’s faithful servant. She read her bible daily along with the daily devotional “The Upper Room”. She was a special friend to so many and touched the lives of countless others in her long and active life in her churches and communities.
Besides her parents, Georgia and Howard Ludwig, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Larry Spencer Clark, her brothers George, Norman, Elmer, and Martin Ludwig, her sisters, Ivy Ludwig and Jane Waltz, son Rockey L Clark and son-inlaw David R. Huffman.
Her memorial service will be held at Deland United Methodist Church in Deland, Florida on July 15 2023 at 11:00 in the morning.
Final interment at the convenience of the family in the Salladasburg cemetery
Donations may be made to Deland United Methodist Church in Rae’s honor and memory: 115 East Howry Ave, Deland FL 32724
