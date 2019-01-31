Ralph Earl Nichols, age 82, of Bentley Creek, Pennsylvania, passed away on Jan. 29, 2019, with his family by his side.
He was the son of the late Ralph Leo Nichols and Elsie Fuller Nichols. Ralph opened Central Appliance Service out of his home, eventually moving the business to 14th Street in Elmira Heights. He was known by many in the Twin Tiers of New York and Pennsylvania for his excellence in service. Ralph was co-owner/developer of Pine Croft Golf Course, past President at the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club, past member of the Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Department and served military duty in the U.S. Army. He was always ready to lend a hand to others.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joann Nichols; daughters, Sherry (Vern) Cooper, Linda Folkers, Cindi (Chris) Norton, Sue (Rick) Williams, Joy (Dan) Cooke; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Ramon) Yale; brother-in-law, Denny Sullivan; and several loved nieces and nephews.
Ralph was pre-deceased by his sister/brother-in-law, Angeline and Dick Yale; sister-in-law, Joyce Sullivan; and son-in-law, Bill Folkers.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club. Come and share some of your favorite memories with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted on behalf of the family for the “Youth Program” at the Ridgebury Sportsman’s Club. Ralph was an avid sportsman enjoying many years of hunting and fishing. Thoughts may be shared with the family by visiting tiogapointcremation.com. Caring services are being provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options, Athens, Pennsylvania.
