Ralph Eugene Edkin Jr., age 54, of Lopez, died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the Guthrie Memorial Hospital in Towanda.
Ralph was born Sept. 22, 1965 in Williamsport, a son of the late Ralph and Alice Shoemaker Edkin. He attended the Sullivan County High School in Laporte. He worked as a contractor in the construction field in Tennessee and in Sullivan County.
He married Mary Sones in 2005.
He loved his animals, especially goats and horses and enjoyed fishing.
Surviving are spouse, Mary Edkin, Lopez; son, James Edkin, Laceyville; sister, Mary Alice Edkin Vanderpool, Towanda; aunts, Mary Shoemaker Fiester, Muncy Valley, Lenna Bruch, Muncy, Betsy Edkin Little, Muncy Valley; uncles, Harold Shoemaker, Mildred, Frank L. Shoemaker Jr., Muncy Valley; five nieces and 11 great-nieces and nephews; and special friend, Randy Johnson, Dushore.
He was predeceased by former spouse, Ronda Phillips Edkin; maternal grandmother, Edna Grimm; grandfather, Frank L. Shoemaker Sr.; maternal aunt, Christine Shoemaker; and cousin, Keith Carl Shoemaker.
Funeral arrangements will be private and are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore.
