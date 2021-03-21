Ralph Krudup completed his earthy life on March 18, 2021. He will be remembered on this earth, first by his wife, followed by two sons, two daughters, and two daughters-in-laws, five grandsons, five granddaughters, and one great-grandchild. Furthermore, by the community he loved and has lived in for over 50 years. He will have a special procession from the home farm to the top of the mountain where he will be laid to rest in his casket that was handcrafted with the kind assistance of Steve Crain and Ralph’s two sons. From the lumber cut on the Krudup family sawmill. The interior was done by the daughters and daughters-in-law. The last tribute of honor will be his Farm tractor & wagon taking him from the Home farm to the Cemetery where anyone is welcome to partake in this journey. We will meet at 1 pm at the home as we travel to his final resting place where graveside services will be at 2 pm. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held Tuesday, March 23, at the Windham Summit Bible church from at 5 pm followed by a memorial dinner. Ralph would not desire flowers, but to do good to all men, and if anyone desires to give a contribution, he would rather it to go to the Rome Fire Company. Thank you all for your love & compassion. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Latest News
- Slain spa workers and customers mourned by families
- Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming
- A rapid COVID-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
- Whiskey makers face worsening hangover from trade dispute
- Supply bottlenecks leave ships stranded, businesses stymied
- US businesses near border struggle with boundaries' closure
- COVID-19 Update: Thirty-six new confirmed cases in Bradford County in two days (free to read)
- Maple Weekend at Jelliff's offers product samples, sugar house tours
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 27
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.