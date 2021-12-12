Ralph Leon Swope, 102, of Hagerstown, MD, formerly of Wyalusing, PA, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, November 29, 2021.
Born on September 8, 1919, in Smithsburg, MD he was the son of the late Wilford Swope and Charlotte (Paden) Swope.
Ralph was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed making things. He was a proud veteran of WWII serving in the Navy. He lived life to the fullest. Some of his favorite things were cars, taking long rides in the country, eating out, spending time with family and friends, going to church, and he was always ready and willing to help anyone. Ralph attended Gateway Church where he will be fondly remembered for his big smile and hardy laughter. Ralph was a resident at Brookdale these past 8 years, and he considered it home. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff for their loving kindness through the years. They would also like to thank Hospice for their help this past year. Ralph was blessed with a long life and was able to be part of three wonderful families. The family did their best to get names right and any errors made were unintended and they kindly ask for your forgiveness. From the loving family.
Ralph was preceded in death by three wives. First wife Harriet, their 5-year-old daughter Judy Lee and their son Howard. Second wife Georgia, stepchildren Howard Roberts, Ralph Roberts, Keith Roberts, Harold Roberts, Jr., daughter-in-law Patricia Roberts, Florence Campbell, son-in-law Henry Campbell and son-in-law John W. Carter Sr. Third wife Beulah, stepchildren Ruth Hines (Billy), Timmie Myers (Junior) and Eva Whipp (Joe).
Ralph is survived by his sister Corrine his son Ralph Swope, Jr. (Rudi), stepchildren, Larry Roberts (Debra), Virginia Carter, Linda Randle (James), daughter-in-law Kathy Roberts, daughter-in-law Sue Roberts, daughter-in-law Carol Adams, Helen Crampton (Merle), Betty Dagenhart (Mick), Pauline Zepp (Richard), Roger Griffith and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and faithful friends Dave and Mary.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, 7606 Old National Pike in Boonsboro, Maryland.
A celebration of Ralph’s life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home, in Boonsboro, MD. Rodney K. Rhodes will officiate.
Interment will be at Boonsboro Cemetery with Honor Guard.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.
