Ralph “Pete” A. VanHorn, 79, of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born in Dearborn, Michigan on May 4, 1943 the son of Harry Frank VanHorn and Mildred Borr.
Pete retired in 2000 from Iron Workers Local #33. After he retired, he worked for Grant’s Greenhouse delivering flowers to florist shops, Classy Chassy Car Wash for many years, as a guard for Loomis Fargo; he worked part-time at the Glen Dairy Bar, as a mail carrier one summer ,and worked security at the WGI race track for a few years. He also was a volunteer fire fighter in Watkins Glen in his younger years.
He was predeceased by his parents, step-mother Sue VanHorn and brother Doyle J. VanHorn.
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Osborne VanHorn, son, Mark Alan VanHorn (husband Michal Bomboy), daughter, Karen Sue VanHorn (Kevin Dobell Sr.); brothers, Harry Van Horn (Sandy), Franklin Van Horn (Marcia), and sister-in-law Terry VanHorn; granddaughters, Nicole Freeman Wu (husband Luc Wu) and Karrisa Stutzman; grandson, Justin Stutzman; his great-granddaughter, Evelyn Wu (who was special to Pete, and his pride and joy); and by many nieces and nephews.
He had many special friends and coworkers that have passed away and many friends that are still with us!
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
