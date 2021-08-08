Ralph V. Martin Jr, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 2, 2021. Ralph was the son of Ralph V. Martin Sr and Margaret (Robinson) Martin. Ralph spent his younger years in Montvale, VA and later moved to Wysox in 1956. Ralph was a Towanda graduate of the class of 1961. Throughout his younger years, Ralph was active in many extracurricular activities and sports, where he received numerous varsity letters. After completion of high school, Ralph went on to further his education at Penn State University. The year following, Mary “Tonie” (Schmoll) followed him to Penn State. During his Penn State education, he was active in the Army ROTC and pursued a degree in marketing. After completion of his degree, Ralph married the love of his life Tonie Martin on June 12, 1965. Soon after the marriage, Ralph was deployed to Korea. When he returned to the states he worked for Mobile Oil in Greensboro, NC and soon after welcomed their son RV Martin III, into the world. In 1970, the Martin family returned to Bradford County to help run the family businesses Ralph V. Martin Oil Co Inc, Browning Oil Company, Martin Brothers Hardware, Industrial Supply & Bass Pro Shops. He managed these businesses for almost three decades. In Ralphs free time, he enjoyed spending his time at Lake Carey with his family.
Ralph was active in many organizations and activities including the Towanda Jaycees, North Country Rod and Gun Club, Patton Hill Hunting Club, American Legion, Towanda Country Club and The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Ralph loved sports, becoming a PIAA certified swimming official, Coaching Little League and Track and Field. He also was an avid Penn State Football fan and held season tickets starting in 1971. Ralph and his wife Tonie did everything together. They enjoyed traveling broadly across all ends of North America and enjoyed recreation with friends and family which included many trips in their camper. Ralph loved to be outside, and you could often find him skiing, hunting, biking, kayaking, bowling, playing tennis, golf or snowmobiling with his family. The Martins also hosted many family reunions at their home on Patton Hill, Ralph loved to stay connected with his family and friends. His grandchildren Rachel and Bradley Martin were the lights of his life. Ralph never missed a sporting event or activity regardless of mileage or timing. Ralph was also involved and supportive of his numerous nieces and nephews from multiple generations.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife Tonie Martin of 56 years. Son RV, Grandchildren Rachel and Bradley Martin, of Tunkhannock. Brother Doug (Sheila) Martin, of Florida. Sister-in-law Margaret (Peggy) Brecher, of Monroeton and many nieces, nephews and cousins who he loved dearly.
Ralph is proceeded in death by his mother and father Ralph V. Martin Sr and Margaret (Robinson) Martin of Wysox PA, Mother-in-law Rachel (Webb Schmoll) Durand, of Durell, and Sister-in-law Sylvia Holder, of Towanda.
In his giving spirit and devotion to children, men and women, we have created The Ralph V. Martin Family Scholarships to benefit graduates of Towanda and Tunkhannock school districts.
In lieu of flowers, Tonie, RV, Bradley and Rachel have partnered with The Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains to continue Ralphs legacy with The Ralph V. Martin Family Scholarships. We would ask that any memorials be forwarded to the Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains at 270 Lake Street Montrose PA 18801 ATTN: The Ralph V. Martin Family Scholarships or online at www.community-foundation.org. We are also accepting donations through Venmo: @ralph-martin-18, PayPal: @rvm18657 or cashapp: $LCHarbormaster. All proceeds will be forwarded to the scholarship committee to benefit deserving high school seniors.
There will be a relaxed and casual Celebration of Life at the family residence, 189 Martin Green Way, Towanda, for those who would like to share memories and stories of Ralph on Oct. 10 from 2-5 p.m.
A special thanks goes out to those who have loved and assisted him over the course of his life and those who have helped and cared for Ralph in his final years.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting their guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
