Ralph W. Burgess, 82, life-long resident of Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Ralph Wallace was born Aug. 14, 1937 in Roaring Branch, a son of the late Andrew and Pearl (Skelly) Burgess. Ralph enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he was employed as a forklift operator at Eastern Wood Products in Williamsport for nearly 41 years. Later, Ralph worked for the Ward Foundry in Blossburg for 17 years until his retirement in 2007.
Ralph enjoyed hunting and all that the outdoors had to offer. If he wasn’t spending time outside you could often find him watching western movies. Ralph was a loving, caring father and grandfather whose family was always his main concern.
Besides his parents, Ralph was predeceased by brothers, Guy and Lawrence Burgess, and a sister, Gloria Mires.
Surviving are his son, Jeff Burgess of Roaring Branch; daughter, Deanna Burgess of Williamsport; a sister; Laura (Gene) Pallone of Pine City, New York; grandchildren, Joseph (Melissa) Caroccia of Tioga, Sheila Burgess of Danville, and Travis Burgess of Roaring Branch; five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate Ralph’s life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. Full military honors will be accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be private in the Ogdensburg Cemetery. To respect Ralph’s wishes, the family is asking to please dress casually as he would appreciate everyone to wear blue jeans for his services. Please abide by social distancing and mask guidelines when attending. In lieu flowers, consider a memorial donation in Ralph’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
