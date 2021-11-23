Ralph W. Wilcox, 88, life-time resident of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 following a several week battle with COVID.
Ralph Walter Wilcox was born in Canton on April 3, 1933 to the late Sellard and Hazel (Stone) Wilcox. He attended Canton Area Schools with the class of 1953 and later proudly served our country with the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1957. Ralph was employed as a lineman by the North Penn Gas Company located in Troy. He worked there for nearly 45 years until retiring in 1995 as crew supervisor.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife Joyce (Murphy) Wilcox, with whom he raised four children, second wife of 34 years, Leora (Ellis) Wilcox, daughter-in-law, Vonda (Roblyer) Wilcox and sister, Betty (Wilcox) Sunagel.
Ralph is survived by his children and their spouses, son, Mark (LouAnn) Wilcox of Wheelerville, grandsons, Jeremy (Crystal Emig) and Matthew Wilcox; daughter, Nancy (Barry) Grove of Montoursville, grandsons, Chad Scudder and Shawn (Kristin) Scudder; son, Brad (Teresa) Wilcox of Canton, grandsons, Beau, Justin and Nicholas Wilcox; and daughter, Brenda (Alan) Hartford of Alba, grandchildren, Jennifer Dunbar (Jeremy) Balchikonis and Jay Hartford; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ralph especially enjoyed watching his family grow to include nine great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed time with his step-family and step-grandchildren.
Ralph spent many years in his youth assisting his uncle on the Stone family farm in Gleason and at his aunt and uncle’s farm in Elkland, where each spring he helped to gather sap and make maple syrup. His children share cherished memories of helping with these same tasks in their youth and Ralph continued to enjoy making maple syrup well into his senior years. He loved to spend time in the woods to pick wild huckleberries and not even knee replacement surgery could stop him from traipsing through the woods, despite his daughter’s concerns. His cane became his tool to bend the high branches to a comfortable picking height. Ralph’s final years were spent at the home of son Mark and daughter-in-law Louann, where he spent many hours watching the animals and was easily entertained by the antics of the guinea fowl as they raced around the fields and house.
Ralph was a quiet man who cared deeply for his community. He held many cherished friendships with those whom he enjoyed participating, including hunting, fishing, bowling and pool leagues as well as the many memberships in service organizations Ralph faithfully belonged to.
He was active in Lions Club for more than 50 years and was a past president and most recently tail twister. He participated in the food pantry drive, Apple and Cheese Festival food booth, Easter egg hunt, calendar and eye glass committees, white cane drives and many other various fundraising efforts. He joined the Canton Loyal order of Moose in 1981 where he served as Past Governor, held various other chairs, earned rank of Moose Legion and was an avid supporter of Mooseheart and Moosehaven.
Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service to honor Mr. Wilcox’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Reverend Duane Taylor officiating. Immediately following services, military honors will be accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in East Canton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Ralph’s name to Mooseheart at Moose Charities, Inc. 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. request@moosecharities.org.
Please share memories with the family or express condolences by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
