On Jan. 15, 2021, Ramona Marie Borgia Schneider of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away at 79.
Ramona was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Mastbaum Jules Vocational High School in 1958. She married Charles Henry Schneider on Sept. 10, 1960. They moved to Rummerfield, Pennsylvania in 1985. Ramona will be remembered for her love of gardening, baking Christmas cookies, cooking, crocheting and spending time with her family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Charles; her children, Elizabeth (Scott) Mayers and Kenneth Schneider; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Thomas Borgia.
In addition to her parents, Ramona was predeceased by her son, Robert C. Schneider, grandson, Timothy Mayers, sister, Patricia Basily and brother, Samuel Borgia. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
