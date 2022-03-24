Randall A. Laue, age 64, of Troy, PA passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 1, 1958, in Fairmont, MN, a son of Richard and Alice (Bremer) Laue.
Randy was a 1976 graduate of Ceylon High School and a 1980 graduate of Minnesota State University at Mankato. Randy graduated with degrees in Business Administration and Computer Science. He worked for IBM for 22 years in Minnesota, Maryland, New York, and Massachusetts; owned and operated the Troy Sports Pub in Troy, PA; and worked as a sales rep for Hoover’s Hardware, also in Troy. Randy retired in 2018. Randy was a member of the Troy Lions Club and enjoyed antique cars and watching sports. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Vikings.
Randy is survived by his son, Elijah C. Laue of New York, NY; his former wife and mother of his son, Joy Laue of Troy, PA; a brother, Rod (Debra) Laue of Fairmont, MN; a sister, Kathy Blom of Springfield, IL; and a sister-in-law, Linda Laue of Cottage Grove, MN, also one niece and several nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Laue; two sisters, Joyce Mosher and Gloria Laue, and a niece Michelle Blom.
Memorial services for Randy will be held at 2:00 on Thursday, March 31 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wilbert, MN. Burial will follow the service in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will be held later at the family’s convenience in Troy, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Randy’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1668 40th St Ceylon, MN 56121, Troy Lions Club, PO Box 215, Troy, PA 16947, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
