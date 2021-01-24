Randolph J. “Randy” Robinson, 58, of Roanoke, VA formerly of Rome, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Randy was born in Towanda, on Oct. 5, 1962. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School with the Class of 1980 and following high school, he continued what he loved, working on the family farm at Rome. Randy loved playing baseball and was a pitcher for his high school team. He continued playing baseball for the American Legion team and for several other area teams. Randy was employed as manager of the Lawrence Trucking Company of Roanoke at the time of his passing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR fan.
Randy’s family includes his children, Samantha L. (Jeremy) Zenewicz of Sayre, Ryan J. Robinson of Sayre, 13 grandchildren, his mother, Loretta M. Griffis of Forest, VA, his father, Thomas D. Robinson of Dade City, FL, sister, Michele (Timothy) Madril of Bedford, VA, brothers, Chris Robinson of Waynesboro, VA, Stacey Robinson of Apex, NC as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Rev. Thomas Geiger, pastor of the Assembly of God Church, Towanda, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
