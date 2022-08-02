Randy Joe Lattimer, 66, of Athens, PA, passed away at Robert Packer Hospital on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
He was born on October 28, 1955, in Montour Falls, NY, the son of the late Earl and Elizabeth (LaDue) Lattimer and his late stepmother Christine Bishop Jones Lattimer.
Randy lived in Camptown, Pa. and the surrounding area for many years. He spent a lot of time on Don & Betty Hillis’ Farm. They were a special family to him.
Randy was employed by Taylor Beef Packing for many years and Formula 1 until he retired. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and in the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and cookouts at his brother’s house.
Randy is survived by his partner of 15 years May Lattimer, his children Rachael (Aundrae) Johnson of Allentown, PA, and Douglas (Jennifer) Brotzman of Catasauqua, PA. Grandchildren Jeremy Torres of Winter Park, FL, Jacob Dove, Safire, Bryce, Story, Camille, and Everett Brotzman, Dallas, Nathaniel, Jonathan, Jake, Dakota, Christopher, Gabby, Kaylee, Eliza, Lela, and Brianna. He is also survived by his siblings Martina Jannett, of Gillett PA, Gary Jannett of FL, Emily Bober of FL, Ken (Pat) Jannett of TN, Mike Lattimer of Gillett, PA, Sue (Vern) Warfle, of Rome, PA, and Russell Lattimer of PA, stepsiblings Lee Walter of Rome, PA, and Patty Weaver of Durrell, PA, several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and three special nieces Ellen, Alicia, and Jessica.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Nick and wife Shirley Jannett of Ozark AL, Tom Rawald, of FL, Dan and wife Sherry Jannett of Phoenix AZ and Burton Jones of Camptown, Pa.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s memory to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
