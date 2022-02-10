Randy Karl Van De Mark, age 57, of Sugar Run, PA passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at his home.
Randy was born on January 29, 1965 in Towanda, PA the son of the late Romeyn J. (d. October 18, 2007) and Doris Oliver Van De Mark (d. March 23, 2013). He was a graduate of the Special Education School in Towanda, PA.
He attended the Day Program at Serve Inc. in Monroeton, PA. He enjoyed music, dancing, bowling, and swimming. He had a special interest in WWE wrestling and especially superheroes. He was the biggest prankster and enjoyed playing tricks on his nieces and nephews. He took great pleasure in going to Pizza Hut every Saturday and Mark’s Valley View every Sunday morning. Most of all he loved spending time with all of his family.
Randy is survived by his brother, Loran Van De Mark and his wife, Connie, of Sugar Run, PA; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer and Tyler Belcher, Jill Van De Mark (Corey Podminick), Loni and Zane McClaskey, Tami and Andy Laco, Hope and David Jordan, Renee and Jack Slater, Laurence and Tarena Mapes, Justin and Crystal Van De Mark, and Denice and Jim Mohr; Jasmyn Chesla, whom he loved like his own niece; special caregiver, Ashley Jackson; as well as many cousins and great-nieces/nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Van De Mark (d. December 8, 1988), and his sister and her husband, Sherry (d. August 18, 2021) and Larry (d. September 19, 2003) Mapes.
A Memorial Service for Randy will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with his nephew, David Jordan, officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the time of the service. The family has requested for those attending to wear a superhero shirt to honor Randy. Interment will take place at a later date at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Randy’s name to Serve Inc., 22 Chiola Lane, Monroeton, PA 18832.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
