Randy L. Field, 58, of 3689 Old Plank Road, Towanda, PA passed away Monday evening, Nov. 30, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Randy was born in Towanda, PA on April 26, 1962 the son of Leon E. Field and Marcia Root Field.
Randy attended the Towanda schools and was a graduate of Towanda Area High School with class of 1980. During high school, Randy worked at Ames Department Store in Towanda with the school OJT program. He was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 38 years. Randy was an avid NASCAR fan and follower of his favorite race car drivers, Bill Elliott and Richie Evans. Randy loved snowmobiling and leaves behind several snowmobile buddies. He enjoyed eagles, reading and watching television.
Surviving are his mother, Marcia Root Field at home, sister, Kathryn G. Field of Towanda; sister-in-law, Theresa Rice Field of Rome, aunts, Lillian and Dick Lake of Endicott, NY, Donna Field of Owego, NY, uncle and aunt, Quinn and Donna Root of Summerfield, FL and several nieces, nephews, cousins, his high school best friend, Rich Hollenback and wife Linda of Illinois, and his rescue companion, Scooter, who rescued Randy right back.
He was preceded in death by his father Leon E. Field on May 13, 2011, brother, Jeffrey Leon Field on Sept. 16, 2017, maternal grandparents, Levern and Grace Root, paternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Field.
A private family interment service will be held in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Randy’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
