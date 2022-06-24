Randy L. Moon, Sr., age 64, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Randy was born on April 1, 1958 in Williamsport, PA the son of the late Thomas P. (d. December, 1996) and Doris L. Aderhold Moon (d. August, 2007). He attended Montoursville High School.
He was employed with Cargill for over 25 years on the kill floor and in the pens before retiring in 2014. Randy enjoyed tinkering with cars and small engines. He took great pleasure in taking his 1979 Ford Bronco to Tough Truck Competitions. When his children were younger, he took them hunting. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Randy is survived by his wife, Holly S. DeWolf Moon, whom he married on March 16, 1999; his children, Randy Moon, Jr. (Kelly) of Sugar Run, PA, Cathy Jo “Josie” Bicknell (Jason) of Colonial Beach, VA, Robert Warriner of Wyalusing, PA, Christopher Shaffer (Leandra) of Towanda, PA, Matthew Shaffer (Dannielle) of Wyalusing, PA; his grandchildren, Zack Moon (Rheann) of Wyalusing, PA, Bryant Moon (Britany) of Sugar Run, PA, Brandon Moon (Katie) of Slippery Rock, PA, Dillon A. Young of Shunk, PA, Seaira M. Young of Dushore, PA, Mitchell A. Young of Colonial Beach, VA, Peyton, Logan, and Cooper Shaffer all of Towanda, PA, and Alianna, Charleigh, and Lyric Shaffer all of Wyalusing, PA; her great-grandchildren, Elliot, Scarlet, Layla, Jacoby, Rylee, and Rayna; his sister, Krystal L. Chapman (Thomas) of Montoursville, PA; his mother-in-law, Artis DeWolf of New Albany, PA; his sisters-in-law, Yvonne DeWolf (Albert) of Wysox, PA and Dorena Reineer (Jon) of Towanda, PA; as well as his nieces and nephews, Kaitlin Chapman and Harley, Ariann, and Jon. Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald T. Moon (d. February, 2003) and his father-in-law, Roger DeWolf (d. April, 2021)
A Funeral Service for Randy will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Pastor Dick Camp officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holly Moon, 9 Boxer Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
