Randy Scott Lewis, age 53, of Dushore, passed away peacefully from COVID complications on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 9, 2020, at the Williamsport Hospital with his loving family at his side.
Randy was born on April 29, 1967, in Williamsport, a son of Charlotte N. Lewis and the late Delbert A. Lewis. He graduated from the Sullivan County High School, a member of the class of 1985. Upon graduation he worked at 97 Lumber Company in Estella, for Calvin and Dave Beinlich. He then began his career in 1989 at Taylor Beef Packing Company now known as Cargill in Wyalusing. Randy was a 30 plus year veteran who worked in the Shipping/Freezer Department. He was also in charge of the EMO trailer and that’s where he got involved with delivering food for the food pantry. He was the Sullivan County Food Pantry coordinator at the Cargill plant.
Randy met his wife, Terry when they were in grade school, and they continued their friendship and later started dating in 1987. He finally made her his wife on Aug. 19, 2000. They celebrated 20 years of marriage this year but have 33 years of making tons of treasured memories. They raised three beautiful children, Carissa, Cory, and Carly. While the kids were growing up, Randy became involved in coaching t-ball, little league, and was the assistant baseball coach. He was always their biggest fan cheering them on at their softball, basketball, and baseball games. Randy’s son Cory, started participating in demolition derbies in which Randy became heavily involved with for the next 15 plus years. He was always there to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it when they were in the pits.
He enjoyed the simple things in life, like taking the dogs for a ride, and going for ice cream and to look for deer. He also enjoyed mowing lawn, plowing snow, and tinkering in the garage with the guys. Camping was another joy and he was known to enjoy a Budweiser now and again. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He held a special love for his grand furbaby, Macy. He also took his two brother-in-laws, Jon and Jordan under his wing when they needed him most. He was a big Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Lakers fan where his family had to hear him yell at the TV more than a few times.
Randy had a new love in his life, his first grandchild, Trenton. He spent every chance he could with him. They had a special bond right from the start. Trenton always chose his Grampy over anyone else in the room.
Randy was loved and well known by many, many people. He was called the mayor of Dushore, because wherever he went everyone knew him. He was there for anyone that needed help, no matter how big or small and he never hesitated. He had a smile that lit up the room and he loved to always joke and tease, but he always made everyone’s day better. He was an awesome son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, son-in-law, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife, Terry L. Lewis at home; son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Kayla Lewis, Dushore, two daughters and a son-in-law, Carissa Pedro and Mike Snow, Dushore, Carly Lewis (DeVaughn) at home; grandson, Trenton Allen Lewis, Dushore, mother, Charlotte Lewis, Hillsgrove; brother, Richard (Becky) Lewis, New Albany, sister, Shannon (Dominick) Annulli, Turbotville, Tanya Lewis, Factoryville, mother-in-law, Cathy Rohe Pedro, Dushore, three brothers-in-law, Richard (Antoinette) Pedro Jr. Dushore, Jonathan Pedro, Dushore, Jordan Pedro, Dushore, sister-in-law, Catrina Ayers, Dushore.
He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father; Delbert A. Lewis on April 27, 2010; and his step-father, Tony Gavitt in 2017; a brother; Rodney Lewis in 2006; and also by his father-in-law, Richard Wesley Pedro Sr., on June 2, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Private Funeral Services with family only will be held on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ronald L. Dyer, officiating. Interment will follow in Old Zion Cemetery, Dushore. The funeral service will be live streamed on Facebook under Homer Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Sullivan County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 55, Dushore, PA 18614, in loving memory of Randy Lewis.
