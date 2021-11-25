Ray A. Bolton, 79, of LeRaysville, Pa. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
Ray was born on March 18, 1942 in Rome, Pa., a son of the late Elmer A. and Lena (Cragle) Bolton. He was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School. A true country man, Ray loved the beauty of Bradford County and made farming his life. Daily farm chores kept Ray busy but he always found the time to visit his nieces and nephews, with his dog by his side, on his Kubota.
Ray always looked forward to attending farm auctions at Visscher’s, where good conversations took place over a hotdog. Although coming from Pennsylvania, Ray was a strong supporter of the Boston Red Sox!
Ray is survived by his brothers: Edward Bolton and Darius Bolton; his nieces and nephews: Deb and Dave Johnson, Rick Landers, Glenda Bolton and Geoff Davis, Josh Ruger, Douglas Bolton, Michael and Deb Bolton and their families.
He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings: Betty (Tony) Yanavitch, Dora (Richard) Landers, Ralph Bolton, Reda Bolton, Cleatis Bolton, Earl Bolton, and twin brother, Roy; his sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Bolton and Joyce Bolton.
Ray will be laid to rest in the Darling Cemetery. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugan Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Ray A. Bolton.
