Raymond D. Cole, 78, of Ulster, PA, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born in Sayre, PA on Aug. 23, 1942, the son of the late Douglas and Winifred (Hatch) Cole.
Raymond loved all animals, especially his cat Sparky and dog Charlotte. He enjoyed gardening and mowing his 5 acres of lawn.
He was predeceased by several brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles.
Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years Anne L. (VanAlstine) Cole, his children Mark A. Cole (Michael L. Kessler), Tracy (Teresa) Cole, and Raymond D., Jr. (Penny) Cole, grandchildren Hannah, Maggie, Nathan, Sophie, Amanda, and Raymond Cole III, and one great-grandchild.
Honoring Raymond’s wishes there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Raymond’s memory to the: Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
